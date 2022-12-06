Do you have footage? Police appeal after thieves target vehicles

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage of suspicious activity to contact them after a string of thefts from motor vehicles and property thefts.
Inspector Shane Jessep says there has been an increase in those crimes in Forbes in the past couple of weeks and police investigations into these offences do continue.
Police are pursuing lines of inquiry into the matters, and would appreciate community assistance from anyone who has footage of the offences, or who sees suspicious activity.
They're also urging people to take every precaution when it comes to security.
"Police ask people to be mindful of security measures, including locking your vehicles," Inspector Jessep said.
You can contact Forbes police on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.