Do you have footage? Police appeal after thieves target vehicles

Updated December 6 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:28pm
You can contact Forbes Police Station on 6853 9999.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage of suspicious activity to contact them after a string of thefts from motor vehicles and property thefts.

