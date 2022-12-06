Forbes Advocate

Chris Tremain and Henry Hunt will both play against South Africa this week

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yeoval's Chris Tremain has been selected to play for the CA XI against South Africa later this week. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Two Central West cricketers will have the opportunity to push for Australian selection this week after being picked to play a four-day tour match against South Africa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.