Check before exploring, national parks impacted by heavy falls and flooding

Hi Landcarers,
Many of our National Parks and Reserves suffered the impact of deluges.
Before you head out on a nature adventure, make sure that you check the conditions in our National Parks and Reserves. I have noticed that many of our local parks, not surprisingly, have been impacted as well, closing access tracks. I have listed the status of a few that are within our regional area that would be regularly accessed.
Parks impacted include Nangar National Park, with access trails and internal trails impacted. Camping grounds and walking tracks are also closed. Safety assessments and repairs need to be undertaken before they can be open.
Goobang National Park is also closed due to wet conditions. This includes all walking tracks, campgrounds and fire trails in the Park.
Some good news ... Weddin Mountains National Park is open as is the South West Woodland reserve at Cookamidgera. A lovely little walk nearby.
Borenore Karst is still listed as being closed due to storm damage. It is quite often just a nice little pop in spot.
There are park fire bans in place (something to keep in mind when they do open) and remain in effect unless otherwise extended or removed.
During park fire ban periods, all campfire and solid fuel (wood, heat beads, charcoal, briquettes, hexamine) barbecues and stoves are prohibited. Gas and electric barbecues and cookers are permitted as long as: they're under direct control of an adult; the ground within 2m of the barbecue is cleared of all flammable materials; and there's an adequate supply of water (minimum of a bucket).
If a Total Fire Ban is in place, different rules apply. Contact the local park office before bringing a gas or electric barbecue or cooker.
For more information about fire bans in parks and reserves including your responsibilities, visit the NSW National Parks Fire Safety Page or call the Bathurst office on 02 6332 7640
Hopefully we will be getting back to some form of normality soon and be able to get out amongst it.
To find out more park information, go to nationalparks.nsw.gov.au
The National Parks Association Lachlan Valley Branch will recommence walks in Autumn 2023. I will do my best to share the information when it is available.
