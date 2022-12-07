National Trust celebrates end of year with luncheon

Members of the Lachlan Branch of National Trust have gathered in Forbes for their Christmas lunch and end-of-year celebration.
The National Trust ensures the conversation and preservation of our built and natural assets, care of collection items and regions of native bushland.
It is 40 years since the Lachlan Branch was formed, connecting members from six local government areas - Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan, Cabonne, Bland and Weddin - stretching east to Lyndhurst north to Peak Hill west to Euabalong and south to West Wyalong.
The branch usually meets bi-monthly alternating between Forbes and Parkes shires, with the first meeting of the new year scheduled for February 6, 2023, at the Parkes Leagues Club at 10am.
If you're interested in finding out more or joining National Trust, you can contact president Jennifer on 6851 4308 to find out more.
