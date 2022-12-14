Forbes Advocate

Forbes Pre School part of study to ensure children get best start to school

Updated December 15 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Forbes Pre School director Amy Shine with child and family health nurse Denise Hopkins, speech pathologist Abby Blair and Sophia Thompson-Howell who was happy to do some puzzles and drawing with us.

Forbes children will have access to free health and development checks before they begin big school, in a move designed to ensure they get any support they need.

Local News

