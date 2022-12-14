Forbes children will have access to free health and development checks before they begin big school, in a move designed to ensure they get any support they need.
Forbes Pre School is one of nine services selected to be part of a study, providing the free health and development tests for children.
The checks assess hearing, vision, physical and cognitive development, social and emotional development, communication and skills.
The study will help inform the state-wide rollout of the program and will include different types of tests in different locations.
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the program aims to give more families the support they need if it is discovered their child is not on track to meet key milestones.
"Child and family nurses, allied health professionals and early childhood educators will work together to support families so all kids are ready for school," Mr Hazzard said.
"A child's health and development plays an important part in their school journey and these checks will identify issues early so that action plans and support measures can be put in place early."
Forbes Pre School director Amy Shine says the locals are very excited to be part of the program.
"It's a great opportunity to be part of some great changes in early childhood education," she said.
"Having these community partnerships is vital for positive long term outcomes for our children and in Forbes we do it really well - it was great to be acknowledged for the work we do."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the study will run from late November 2022 until February 2023.
"Education is the door to a brighter future, and these development checks are the keys for children across NSW to access the benefits of quality education," Ms Mitchell said.
"I have witnessed the difference these early checks make first-hand after one of my children was identified with a speech impediment, and they are now thriving at school."
