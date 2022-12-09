Recycling centre for 'problem waste' opens at Daroobalgie

Locals can now take 'problem waste' items including paints, oils, gas bottles, flouro lights, smoke detectors and batteries to a local recycling centre.
The Forbes Community Recycling Centre, located at the Daroobalgie landfill, has been purpose built for residential customers and is open 8.30am to 5pm daily.
The Centre accepts household quantities (20kg or 20L) of the following problem wastes for free: water and oil based paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oils, other oils, car batteries, household batteries, smoke detectors, fluoro globes and tubes and aerosols.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller, said the new facility offered a permanent, free drop-off solution, that will make problem waste disposal very convenient for locals, particularly with more waste to dispose of after recent floods.
"We are very proud that we have been able to bring this new facility to our region and it will no doubt help in the clean-up process with the recent flood event," Ms Miller said.
"Local residents should check if their flood impacted waste is eligible and are encouraged to use the centre to assist with recovery."
NSW EPA's Director Circular Economy Programs, Kathy Giunta, said the Forbes Recycling Centre will be the 99th facility to open in NSW, joining a network that has to date collected more than 17 thousand tonnes of problem waste.
"The network of Community Recycling Centres across the state continues to grow and it is pleasing to see Forbes has a centre ready for use," Ms Giunta said.
"These centres play an important role in protecting surrounding environments and this centre will do the same by reducing potential pollution in the Forbes area.
"Most of the items accepted at community recycling centres can be reused or recycled, helping to save water, energy and other resources.
