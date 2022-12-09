Forbes Advocate

Recycling centre for 'problem waste' opens at Daroobalgie

December 9 2022 - 1:17pm
A new 'problem waste' recycling station is now open at the Calarie Road site.

Locals can now take 'problem waste' items including paints, oils, gas bottles, flouro lights, smoke detectors and batteries to a local recycling centre.

