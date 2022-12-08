Forbes Advocate

Central West men's and women's rugby squads will tour New Zealand in 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
December 8 2022 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West players and their Prebbleton rivals pose for a group shot following their tour game in 2019. Picture by Roo Harris Photography

HOW do you breed award winning Bulls? In the mind of Dean Oxley it involves the proven method of touring New Zealand so that's exactly what he's going to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.