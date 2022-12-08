Forbes Advocate

Researchers seek young Forbes, Eugowra people impacted by flood for study

December 9 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Searles from the University of New England with Generocity pastor Andrew Hunt, who's helping connect young people to the study even as they work to clean up their own flooded building.

Are we looking after young people in the wake of natural disaster?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.