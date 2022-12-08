Are we looking after young people in the wake of natural disaster?
A research project by the University of New England aims to hear from young people in our region to ensure we do in future.
Warren Searles from the University of New England team is in Forbes and Eugowra this week.
He's reaching out to people aged 16 to 25 affected in any way by the flood disaster that's affected our communities in the past month, the drought that came before it, or both.
"We want to understand what it's like for them so we can inform future response to natural disaster," he explained.
Mr Searles says there is a significant gap in research and understanding of impacts on this age group, despite evidence that they may in fact be among the most vulnerable to natural disasters.
Anyone interested in participating can go online to http://www.seekinghope.com.au and complete the online form. The study is government funded and participants who complete interviews will receive a $25 Coles/Myer gift card.
Participants will just do a 30 to 40-minute one-on-one interview online with lead research Natasha Searles, a PhD Student and Provisional Psychologist.
Mr Searles says the team has been at work on this project most of this year, with Natasha interviewing young people who have lived through bushfires, drought and now flood.
He's been literally doorknocking to find affected young people, he hopes to connect with more.
Interviews need to conclude February next year, with the team hoping to gain insight into the impacts of young people both immediately and one to three years after a disaster.
They would love to hear from more young people in and around Forbes and Eugowra.
Everyone has been affected differently, and people who think they haven't been hardest hit still have experiences to share about disruption to education or their social life.
"Any information is useful," Mr Searles said.
"We need all ends of the experience so we can inform future response."
Preliminary themes arising from this study include:
Dr Suzie Cosh, Associate Professor, Department of Clinical psychology, University of New England has said natural hazards may substantially impact on development and functioning, especially at a stage of life when young people have limited life experiences, resources and coping skills.
"Individuals may also be exposed to their parents' stress, which functions as secondary exposure," she said.
"This could mean that young people are the most vulnerable to climate change and natural hazards."
