Fodder flooded? Rural Aid is bringing donated hay to Forbes

Rural Aid is on the way to Forbes with nearly 500 tonnes of donated feed, and they're urging farmers struggling to feed their stock after flood losses to take up the offer of help.
Rural Aid's CEO John Warlters says the organisation has brought back Buy A Bale, introduced in the drought, in response to the enormity of the disaster that has struck our region.
"Rural Aid is bringing ten road trains with almost 500 tonnes of fodder to Forbes next week, and we have enough hay for 50 farmers," he said.
"We're urging primary producers to register with Rural Aid and register for the hay drop, which is occurring at the Central West Livestock Exchange.
"Interested farmers just need to register before close of business on Monday.
"This is the last chance that much needed fodder will be able to be delivered to farmers in need before Christmas."
Interested farmers can register by emailing disasterassistance@ruralaid.org.au or calling 1300 327 624.
The hay drop doubles as a chance for farmers - many of whom have been isolated by floodwaters for weeks on end - to take a breather, have a cuppa with neighbours and catch up with service providers.
"Rural Aid will also have a number of our counsellors on-site," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid is able to provide our services to farmers free of charge thanks to the generosity of everyday Australians and our business partners."
The canteen at the saleyards will be open on the day.
