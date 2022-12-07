Forbes Advocate

Fodder flooded? Rural Aid is bringing donated hay to Forbes

Updated December 8 2022 - 2:45pm, first published December 7 2022 - 9:41pm
Rural Aid is on the way to Forbes with nearly 500 tonnes of donated feed, and they're urging farmers struggling to feed their stock after flood losses to take up the offer of help.

