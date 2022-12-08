From the mayor's desk: it's starting to feel like Christmas

It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas!
It's been wonderful to see the decorations around town go up, our parks and CBD looks amazing, and homes around town are getting into the spirit of the season as well.
Preparations are being finalised for this year's annual Business Chamber Christmas carnival tomorrow night (Friday).
Have you been scanning your QR code at participating businesses to make sure you are entered into the draw to win one of the many Why Leave Town gift cards on offer?
Lighting up our town for Christmas shows our community pride, we are beginning to regather ourselves after the last couple of months, if not years.
Thank you again to all who have donated or volunteered or helped out in any way in our community.
I do have to say a massive thank you to the Forbes Shire Council team who continue to go above and beyond to do all they can for their community in times of crisis.
There is still such a long way to go, especially in terms of getting our local roads back up and functional.
We are aware of the frustration and the isolation but with so much damage caused over many months, it is going to take a considerable time to recover. Watch this space as we will again be calling on help from those around us.
Looking forward to the Christmas Carnival on Friday and again at the Christmas Carols on Saturday evening.
