Come on in, the water's fine: Forbes pool opens just weeks after major flood

Updated December 10 2022 - 9:07am, first published December 9 2022 - 10:00am
Forbes pool has opened in time for a forecast warm weekend, with the Olympic pool remarkably functional after metres of water went through the complex.

