Forbes Advocate

2022 Daroo Business Awards | Eugowra's Ashlee Newell wins Employee of the Year title

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra's Ashlee Newell wins title of Employee of the Year at the 2022 Daroo Business Awards. Picture supplied.

While it's now operating out of Eugowra Public School hall following the devastating November 14 floods, highlighting Eugowra Community Children's Centre and one of its employees, remains a valid item of kudos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.