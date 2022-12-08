Starring Gillian Alexy (The Americans, Damages and McLeod's Daughters) and old McLeod's cast mate Luke Ford (Animal Kingdom, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and Underbelly), Avarice traces the story of a struggling couple who decide to go on a weekend retreat in rural Western Australia with their daughter when terror comes to their home in the form of Reed (Alexandra Nell) and her group of mercenaries.