Forbes' Dane Millerd co-wrote thriller Avarice, screening in Australian cinemas in December

Updated December 12 2022 - 12:12pm, first published December 9 2022 - 9:45am
Forbes' Dane Millerd co-wrote Avarice, now released into Australian cinemas, with Adam Enslow.

Fresh from winning Best Thriller at the Montreal Independent Film Festival in September, a locally-written home invasion thriller called Avarice is arriving in Australian cinemas.

