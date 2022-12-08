Fresh from winning Best Thriller at the Montreal Independent Film Festival in September, a locally-written home invasion thriller called Avarice is arriving in Australian cinemas.
Co-written by Forbes local Dane Millerd (There's Something In the Pilliga), former resident Adam Enslow, along with acclaimed screenwriter Andrew Slattery and film director John V. Soto (The Gateway), Avarice has been picked up across the world and is currently number one in Austria and Germany.
For Dane Millerd, the journey as well as the reception to the film has been incredible.
"It's hard to believe the response in one way," Dane said.
"But when you see the film, it is easy to understand why the feedback has been so overwhelmingly positive.
"It's such a well-made film and a credit to all involved and a massive thanks to Epic Pictures and ScreenWest for backing our little Aussie indie flick."
Now screening in Reading Cinemas across Australia, Avarice was filmed during the height of the pandemic in 2021 in Western Australia with a small but extremely capable cast and crew. It was made for more than $2 million.
Starring Gillian Alexy (The Americans, Damages and McLeod's Daughters) and old McLeod's cast mate Luke Ford (Animal Kingdom, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and Underbelly), Avarice traces the story of a struggling couple who decide to go on a weekend retreat in rural Western Australia with their daughter when terror comes to their home in the form of Reed (Alexandra Nell) and her group of mercenaries.
Alexy, who plays Kate Matthews, must use all her skills as an archer and survivalist to not only protect her daughter but rescue her kidnapped husband Ash (Ford).
It was an official selection at Western Australia's CineFest Oz and the London Director Awards.
Keen to see it? For more information on cinema locations go to www.thebacklotfilms.com/works/avarice
