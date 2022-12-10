Greetings from Forbes Town Hall and its newest, and exciting, seasonal projection.
The exterior of the iconic building will from Wednesday light up in a spectacular Nordic Christmas theme, following the journey of Santa's elves to a magical ice kingdom.
Become fully immersed in the display by tuning your car radio to 88.7FM and you will be treated to enchanting Christmas music.
The Town Hall will project its 'Greetings from the North Pole' display until the evening of Boxing Day, from 8.30pm until 11.30pm each evening.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller urged locals and visitors alike to join in the spirit of the season.
"Christmas won't be the same for many families impacted severely by flooding this year, but we hope the beautiful decorations and projection will bring some joy and happiness to the community," Mayor Miller said.
"We encourage you to make a night of it in town - come for dinner, a tour of the Christmas lights and a special stop at the Town Hall to watch the elves make their journey."
The best viewing points will be from Harold Street and Victoria Park.
