Crowds come out to enjoy 2022 Forbes Christmas carnival

Families flocked to browse the shops and stalls, enjoy great entertainment and food at the 2022 Forbes Christmas carnival.
Forbes' central business district was abuzz with jumping castles, rides, giant games, yabby races and more on Friday evening, December 9.
Local shops stayed open late and stallholders lined Templar and Rankin streets to give families the chance to do a bit of Christmas shopping.
Local children provided some great entertainment with Forbes Pre School singing carols, Bedgerabong Public School performing with their merimbas, and Kristen's Dance Studio dancing on the eve of their annual concert.
