Forbes Advocate

Crowds come out to enjoy 2022 Forbes Christmas carnival

Updated December 9 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Families flocked to browse the shops and stalls, enjoy great entertainment and food at the 2022 Forbes Christmas carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.