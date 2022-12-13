"Fantastic, how else can I describe what Forbes and district gave in support to our flood victims of Eugowra?"
They were the words of Scott 'Scooter' Andrews who headed organisers of last Saturday's Triple Zero 000 Flood Victims Bowls Day on Sunday morning.
The Forbes 'Bowlie' greens curator praised all who came and supported the fundraiser, from those who took to the greens for a game, to those who purchased tickets or bid in the highly successful auction.
"Where do we start in offering thanks. We set ourselves a target of raising $25,000 and went close taking in $18,977.50 to date (Sunday morning) with more to be added through donations and auction payments etc.," Scooter said.
"All this is going direct to Eugowra."
There were 96 bowlers on the day and just as many - or more - in the club through the day.
"The club has done the right thing and donated all green fees, the auction took in $13,480 and of course we had the usual 200 clubs, raffles, lolly jar guess the number etc," Scooter said.
"It all adds up to what I said earlier, fantastic."
Bowlers also heard first hand accounts from several Eugowra locals of what it was like for them when what's being described as an "inland tsunami" hit their community on the morning of November 14.
"Our thanks to Cheree Vincent, Sue and George Cross, Lawrence Jackson and Tim Yell, they were there and speaking of their experiences and had a club full of support in complete silence," Scooter said.
"What they spoke of is hard to imagine."
Scooter said days like last Saturday just don't happen, it takes support from many and he extended his thanks to all who contributed in any and every way to the fundraising total.
"A real team effort and something Forbes can be proud of," he said.
There were card draw winners from the greens: first Troy Clarke, Fred Brown, Al Phillips, second Sue Cross (Eugowra), Don Craft, John Baass, third Melissa Shaw, Jacinda Acheson, James Johansson, fourth Andrew Armstrong, Dan Tisdell, Phillip Rolls (all Grenfell).
John Baass knows his lollies winning the 'guess the number' selecting 1208 for the jar full of 1214, second was Sue Cross having a good day tipping 1231.
If you would still like to support Eugowra residents in replacing essential items to get home, go online to fundraise.givit.org.au/fundraisers/EPPA/eugowra-flood-appeal
