Junior cricketers step up for long-awaited start to Summer competition

Our district junior cricket competition has made a long-awaited start to the 2022/23 Summer, with some great action as the kids returned to the pitch.
Forbes Junior Cricket's Jeff Nicholson said everyone was happy to get back on the field after flooding and extreme weather had sports grounds under water for much of this term.
All ages from Master Blasters right through to the Under 17s finally started training and games in December, with new teams from Condobolin and Trundle joining Parkes and Forbes in a welcome expansion to the senior competition.
The Parkes and District Junior Competition is now in recess for the school summer break, returning early February in line with school.
Our representative cricketers are just getting started in the Country Youth Championships, with four local players in Western Plains teams.
Joe Nicholson and Tom Glasson have been selected for Under 15s, Max Hazell and Cayden Metzeling for the Under 13s.
They opened their campaign in Bathurst against Central West last weekend, and hit the road to Dubbo early next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.