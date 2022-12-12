Forbes Advocate

Junior cricketers step up for long-awaited start to Summer competition

Updated December 14 2022 - 9:22am, first published December 12 2022 - 11:22am
Our district junior cricket competition has made a long-awaited start to the 2022/23 Summer, with some great action as the kids returned to the pitch.

