Nobody should go without: Havannah House offers food and friendship this Christmas

Nobody should spend Christmas alone, or go without.
That's always been the heart of the Havannah House Christmas lunch and after two years of COVID restrictions they are delighted to be hosting the event in Forbes' Town Hall to wrap up 2022.
This is a free event, and the volunteers who run it would love to have you join them.
George Barnes says the event is open to all, no questions asked.
They just want to offer friendship and fun - and a good meal - to our community on Christmas Day.
"We don't care how much money is in your bank: noone should spend Christmas alone or without," he says.
This year they're also planning a Eugowra luncheon. While there's carols and dinner on December 17 for that community, Havannah House wanted to help on Christmas Day itself.
"There's a sign up sheet at the 'shop' at the Showground," George says.
Anyone from Parkes or Forbes who would like to join the lunch at Forbes Town Hall - or have lunch delivered - is urged to phone Havannah House on 6852 1366. They can arrange transport for those who need it.
Can you help on the day? Would you like to be part of this very special event?
Volunteers are needed to help prepare and present Christmas lunch at the Town Hall on Christmas Day; and toys and gifts are required for children through to teenagers.
"We will never say no to volunteers," George says, and again you should phone Havannah House on 6852 1366 to sign up.
