Forbes Advocate

MP 'absolutely staggered' Eugowra's waiting for funding a month on from tragic flood

Updated December 16 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP 'absolutely staggered' Eugowra's waiting for funding a month on from tragic flood

We need funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.