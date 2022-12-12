"A win for regional NSW" says Topsoil Organics on State Excellence in Small Business honour

The State's top honour for Excellence in Small Business has been awarded to Forbes' own Topsoil Organics.
Since 2020, they've turned more than 30,000 tonnes of food and garden waste into organic compost for the agricultural market - but when you speak with founder Dan Nicholson it's clear this is only the beginning.
Demand for their service and product continues to grow, with plans - some still at draft stage - to not only triple their throughput but generate electricity in the process.
Their initiative was recognised at the NSW State Business Awards, in what Mr Nicholson described as "a win for regional NSW".
"To show that we are competitive by building a business in regional NSW, that's the win I reckon," he said.
"That they will continue to invest in regional NSW because that's important."
He founded Topsoil Organics with his wife Lana in 2016. With Dan's background in farming and Lana's in Environmental Management, the business is the culmination of their combined passion for environmental sustainability, soil health and agriculture.
The founders of Topsoil Organics recognised that there was a lack of available high-quality organic compost available.
In 2020, Topsoil Organics commenced the construction of the custom-built, off-grid Central West Nutrient Return Centre.
They envisage increasing production to 200,000 tonne with a second site coming online by the end of 2024.
In an exciting development, the team last year brought online technology that separates the plastic packaging from food waste.
They're taking two B-double loads of supermarket waste every day, everything from cryovac meat to 3L of milk.
"We de-package the plastic, the organic fraction goes into a compost and the plastics go to landfill (at this stage)," Mr Nicholson said.
"We need to fix that.
"We're in the process of bringing a soldier fly in that'll clean the plastic residual up so it's suitable for recycling."
But there's yet another product to be captured: the food waste and other green waste emits methane that could nearly produce enough electricity to power Forbes before it's finally turned into compost.
It's very much still in the planning stages and subject to approvals but the construction of a biodigester similar to that used at Moxey Dairy at Gooloogong would achieve that.
"It's going to be nearly a $30 million expansion but that's where we want to get to," Mr Nicholson said.
"It was a pipe dream to start with that we always had.
"It wasn't until the State Government announced that they're really starting to push the green energy option and the funding potentially is going to become available through some different avenues."
Their plans and goals continue to grow despite the challenges of the years in which they've established their business, first COVID and most recently flooding that isolated Forbes from the rest of the country and even the staff from their site.
The State Business Awards actually fell during major flooding, with the team navigating logistical difficulties and some needing to prioritise their own properties at the time.
Five including the Nicholsons were able to attend the awards presentation, to celebrate their successes and to look forward to the future.
"That was so exciting about the win," Mr Nicholson said.
"We got to meet Matt Keane the State Treasurer, it was a fantastic opportunity."
The Nicholsons paid tribute to their team, and their commitment.
"We wouldn't be here without them," Mr Nicholson said.
"Every one of them has really shown that this is what they want to do. They've all stepped up especially through the difficult times.
"We've got a great team and we're very grateful to have good people around us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.