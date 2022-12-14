Carols by Candlelight saw crowds fill a beautifully lit Victoria Park for a beautiful evening of music and fun.
Forbes Town and District Band president Jenelle Toole was delighted with the evening, with the weather turning on a real treat, people filling the park to enjoy great music.
"There was a great vibe and feel, it finally feels a bit Christmassy which was our main aim," Mrs Toole said.
"We were really pleased with the numbers, despite everything our community's been through the park looked really full."
Of course, the music was fantastic thanks to Forbes Town and District Band and our special lead vocalists James Whalan, Ruth Barnes, Matt Prow and Emily Pavey, Jo Stephenson and Clynton Breen.
Santa Claus and Mrs Clause were kept busy posing for photos with families during pre-carols entertainment from some great local talent including Grace Taylor and Gerry Foster.
Judy Prior, our very own Christmas star, was MC, and had the crowd rocking along with the songs.
Mrs Toole thanked everyone who was part of the event: the MC, singers, musicians, our very special North Pole guests for their visit.
Rotary Ipomoea helped with the sales of glow candles and headbands - and from the band's viewpoint the park was a sea of flickering lights.
Lions Club donated their time to run the barbecue, and the ice cream van was extremely popular.
Forbes Shire Council's set up and pack down was also extremely efficient, she added.
A big thank you to all involved for a wonderful event!
