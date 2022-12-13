Forbes Advocate

Market holds in final sale of year

Updated December 13 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service on this week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.