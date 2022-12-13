Market holds in final sale of year

Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service on this week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange.
Monday, December 12
Numbers fell for the final sale of 2022. Quality was fair but mixed with both well finished and plainer cattle penned.
Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in fairly similar market.
Yearling steers to processors sold from 420 to 460c/kg.
The plainer and secondary types to feed ranged in price from 390 to 504c/kg.
The heifer portion to processors received from 380 to 478c/kg with those to feed ranging from 370c to 440c/kg.
A good run of heavy steers and bullocks sold from 340 to 392c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 340 to 387c/kg. Cows lifted 6 to 8c with heavy 3 score selling from 326 to 340c and 2 score reaching 275c/kg.
Tuesday, December 13
The final sale for 2022 saw numbers slip to 14000 head.
Lamb quality was similar to that of previous sales with both well finished and plainer lambs yarded.
Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market that again fluctuated with quality offered.
New season trade weight lambs sold from $158 to $194/head. Heavyweights reached $215/head.
Old trade weight lambs sold from $155 to $215/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg ranged in price from $208 to $227 with extra heavyweights receiving from $225 to $283/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was mixed.
Prices lifted with Merino ewes selling for $96 to $146/head. Crossbreds received from $78 to $180/head.
Heavy merino wethers ranged in price from $166 to $189/head.
The final pig sale of the year is on this Friday, December 16.
Central West Livestock Exchange advises any transit stock coming in over the break will need to be reported to 0417803577 as troughs will be turned off.
