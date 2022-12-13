Every school community deserves to celebrate the end of the year, but this is a particularly special final week for the Bedgerabong Public School family.
They're making the most of every minute after a flood-ravaged term, launching with a family fun day and colour run on Monday.
The rural community west of Forbes has had major flooding for months now, with a whole of community effort to get students and teachers to school through many weeks of that.
When principal Paul Faulkner looks back through his diary, it's hard to grasp just how many weeks they battled nature to connect with their community.
For the teachers, the school has only been accessible by fire truck since September 6 - way back in Week 8 of Term 3.
Roads were still under water when Term 4 began, and Rural Fire Service volunteers again put their hands up to transport teachers through water that was sometimes high enough to lap at the fire truck doors.
Some students have been cut off, others have travelled by boat or tractor to get to school while floodwaters have swamped their farms.
It's been a "huge" effort by a number of people, but one made willingly for the kids.
"Everyone sacrificed something but I've never heard anyone complain about it at all," Mr Faulkner said.
"It's turned out to be like a family," he added, particularly of the Rural Fire Service volunteers who gave hours every morning and every afternoon to navigate the flooded roads.
"Every time we said 'thank you, you don't have to', they said 'but the kids deserve it', so that's the feeling they had."
In the end, the school was only non-operational from weeks 4 to 7 during the peak of the biggest floods to ravage our shire in 70 years.
In that time, some of their families had a real battle on their hands, working to reinforce levee banks, to save and feed livestock.
"There were some families that spent a lot of time at the showground doing lots of sandbagging, and you had a much larger group who may not have been off their farm," Mr Faulkner said.
Knowing what their community was up against made it incredibly hard for the teachers to be cut off, and when the crisis was over the SES arranged to fly Mr Faulkner and teacher Kate Hanns out for a couple of days.
It was just a chance to talk and share experiences, but it was vital.
The impact of their experiences was obvious as families approached the school gates that first day, but the familiar and fun environment won.
"As soon as they got in they got on the unicycles, they started playing marimbas, they were just so happy," Mr Faulkner said.
In Week 8, the principal was transported out to stay for a week to supervise on site while the teachers dialled in via Zoom to teach the kids.
"Week 9 was the first week of the term when all the teachers were all able to be able to be there as normal," he said.
"The kids worked really hard (in Week 8) but I think they were happy to be in their own classes, their own seats, and to be able to play."
It was essential, Mr Faulkner says with certainty.
"We're always confident we can get back to the learning side of it, because that's what we do, but number one we had to have the kids in a happy place and a safe place, for it to happen," he said.
So on Monday of the final week of the school year, they gathered to share resources about some of the support that's available and to have a bit of fun.
School counsellor Mark Ranger met with families; Forbes Shire Council arrived with games and best of all a colour run.
The principal fired up the barbecue and delighted in watching everyone unwind.
"The kids were so excited - they were squealing, running around and jumping," he said. "Some of our parents were running around like the kids, it was great to see."
With the count down to the end of the year on there's just a couple of promises left to fulfil: the children never got an excursion this year due to the flooding.
So they'll follow their traditional presentation night with a movie night and sleepover, and water play on the last day of term.
"How can I say no?" Mr Faulkner laughs. "I can't do it.
"Year 6 had two years without excursions because of COVID. It's the least you can do for them."
