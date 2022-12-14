Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: Wonderful to see so many faces, so much joy at carols

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller, Oam
December 14 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Christmas Tree has gone up on Forbes Town Hall.

Can you believe it is less than two weeks until Christmas, how the year has flown by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.