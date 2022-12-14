Insight from our youth

Hi Landcarers
At the 2022 Schools Eco Day in August, we asked our students to contribute to a State of the Environment Report.
Students from Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire and Eugowra responded to 10 questions about our environment to provide insight into their knowledge about environmental issues in our local area.
Central West Lachlan Landcare, with the support of many volunteers and organisations welcomed over 270 Year 5 students from Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire and Eugowra to Eco Day at Parkes Racecourse.
This yearly event is an opportunity for students to undertake workshops and activities with a focus on our environment, including energy, land use, water use, recycling, fish and waterways, Wiradjuri culture, eco art and much more!
Students were asked to answer ten questions to provide insight into how they think we are looking after our environment, what they (and we all) can be doing to improve how we manage all of our local environments (parks, farms, backyards, or schools) and to gauge how much they know about our local environments. Feedback reflected the fantastic work that our local schools are doing to keep these issues at the forefront of education in schools and also show how our students integrate decisions on recycling into their everyday activities. It isn't an 'extra' job that they have to do...they just embrace it and keep moving.
Throughout the interaction on Eco Day and through this feedback, we should all be encouraged that we have amazing young people in our communities, many of whom will one day be our leaders.
We hope that you enjoy reading their feedback and are equally encouraged to integrate simple solutions to help our environment into your everyday life.
Copies of the report can be found on our website and I will share via social media as well.
Our next Eco Day will be held on Friday, 24 March 2023 in Parkes (this is a closed event). We look forward to welcoming Costa Georgiadis to be part of the day. Last year Costa proved to be extremely popular with students and teachers....and volunteers last year and we are looking forward to welcoming him back.
Costa will also be joining us for dinner on that evening and a fabulous community event on the Saturday morning, 25 March (also State Election Day) where everyone will have an opportunity to catch up with him.
For further information go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
