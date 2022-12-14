Insight from our youth

Students were asked to answer ten questions to provide insight into how they think we are looking after our environment, what they (and we all) can be doing to improve how we manage all of our local environments (parks, farms, backyards, or schools) and to gauge how much they know about our local environments. Feedback reflected the fantastic work that our local schools are doing to keep these issues at the forefront of education in schools and also show how our students integrate decisions on recycling into their everyday activities. It isn't an 'extra' job that they have to do...they just embrace it and keep moving.