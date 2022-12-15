Red Bend's Ella McRae first in State in HSC Primary Industries

Red Bend Catholic College student Ella McRae has placed first in NSW in HSC Primary Industries, named amongst the State's Top Achievers at a State presentation on Wednesday.
Classmate Georgina Stitt placed in the top 10 in NSW in Community and Family Studies, and has been named College Dux with an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) of 96.2.
Red Bend principal Stephen Dwyer said the Class of 2022's achievements were "a credit to each of them" after navigating COVID disruptions and major flooding through the HSC exams.
Dux Georgina was one of those evacuated to town, cut off from home, through the entire exam period.
With the Lachlan River rising to some of the highest flood levels in 70 years, many of the students who travel from rural regions into the College were cut off by floodwaters, then the water actually covered College Road.
Students were bussed in with SES permission for a few days, but the water became too high and the final exam was held off site.
"The students should feel a real sense of accomplishment and success in completing their HSC under challenging circumstances," Mr Dwyer said.
"2022 was another year where HSC students were disrupted with ongoing COVID matters and more recently with flooding where some students had to sit exams in different exam centres in various towns."
He congratulated Ella and Georgina, on behalf of the College, for their resilience and determination, and diligent approach.
Many of this year's College graduates already have plans for 2023: more than 32 have received early university offers - 25 of those through the schools recommendation scheme; others have completed school-based apprenticeships and traineeships and will enter the workforce in their second year as an apprentice or trainee.
Thirty-four students had weekly work studies or Vocational Education and Training placements in industries including administration, agriculture, mechanical, electrical, construction and plumbing. Fifteen have been offered full time employment as apprentices in 2023.
With some students learning on site and others learning remotely while isolated by flooding, College staff have also had to be adaptable.
"I would like to acknowledge the great efforts of our staff in guiding our students to achieve their personal best in their HSC results and preparing them for the next phase of their journey," Mr Dwyer said.
"We are extremely proud of our students and what they have achieved.
"While we celebrate their success academically we also take pride in the fact our Year 12 cohort leave our college as good Christians and good citizens."
