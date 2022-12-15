Forbes Advocate

Red Bend's Ella McRae first in State in HSC Primary Industries

Updated December 15 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 5:29pm
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell congratulates Red Bend Catholic College student Ella McRae. Picture supplied.

Red Bend Catholic College student Ella McRae has placed first in NSW in HSC Primary Industries, named amongst the State's Top Achievers at a State presentation on Wednesday.

Local News

