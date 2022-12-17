Merry Christmas, kids: Jason Owen visits Eugowra schools

Country music singer Jason Owen has visited Eugowra to share a bit of Christmas cheer with the local school students.
Each year Owen embarks on a road trip around Australia delivering toys and a motivational talk for the charity he founded Doin it for Rural Aussie Kids.
This year he paid a visit to Eugowra Public School, which is currently housing 55 kids including students from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School due to flood damage.
"These kids have been so through much," Owen said.
"Some were up in trees with their parents before being rescued by helicopter.
"Others told me they were now so scared of water that they didn't want to get into a bath or shower anymore which was heartbreaking to hear.
"I told kids that it's comforting to know that they have the support of people around them as small communities always rally together and support each other during hard times."
Owen said he was glad he was able to give these kids something to smile about with the charity's gifts.
"Due to the flooding, a lot of kids and their families are on edge right now and just hoping housing funding comes through," he said.
This year the singer drove through five states of Australia accompanied by his mum Pat covering more than 10,000km in just over two weeks - his most remote and extensive route to date.
"I was actually shocked at how remote and small some of these schools are," said Owen, who will donate all proceeds from his new EP It's Christmas Time, back to the charity.
"I found myself in corners of Australia where visits from anyone are pretty rare. Despite the isolation and harsh environment or tough times their families might be going through the kids are so full of life and have such big dreams. I was in awe of their resilience and determination to make the best of things."
The former X Factor runner-up says he tries to motivate kids by letting them know they can do anything they put their mind to.
"Just because you live in a small place you can still achieve great things," he said.
"I grew up as the only child in a tiny town of just 12 people in Albert, New South Wales, however I never let the isolation hold me back from making my dreams of an entertainment career a reality.
"This year I also discussed the importance of mental and physical health. I went through the biggest transformation of my life in 2022 losing 29kg with the help of Jenny Craig.
"Kids need to know if they're struggling with something that it's okay to talk to a parent, teacher, adult or service like the Kids Helpline.
"I also encourage kids to stay active and get off the screens. Exercise has made a massive difference to my life physically and mentally. I now walk 6km a day and have honestly never felt better."
