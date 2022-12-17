Forbes Advocate

Merry Christmas, kids: Jason Owen visits Eugowra schools

Updated December 17 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 2:02pm
Country music singer Jason Owen has visited Eugowra to share a bit of Christmas cheer with the local school students.

