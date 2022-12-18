Bernardi's donates $40,000 back to those doing it tough due to flood

The team at Bernardi's hasn't stopped.
Even when every road into Forbes was flooded and their supermarket was on an island, staff were transported in to the CBD to continue to pack orders for the SES to deliver to isolated farmers.
They've been frequent visitors to Eugowra, delivering whatever was needed from tarps to cleaning supplies.
Joseph Bernardi says they're grateful they were able to keep the water out of the store and now they're regrouping, they're looking at how they can give to their community.
On Friday they presented $40,000 towards the Forbes flood GIVIT fund, to be distributed through grocery vouchers to families who are doing it tough.
Hundreds of people from Eugowra and Forbes, including their team members, have been impacted by the storm or flood events.
"Now we are regrouping, we've got time, we want to play our small part to people who weren't as fortunate," he said.
"This is for grocery vouchers, which GIVIT will administer for us, one less thing that people have to worry about."
For the first six months of 2023, the store's regular Building Better Communities funding will also be dedicated to those impacted by flooding.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller expressed the community's thanks.
"How fortunate we are to have the Bernardi family with their successful business, giving us the opportunity to help people out," she said.
