Merry Christmas, Eugowra: hundreds gather for family fun night

There were carols, gifts, food and drink, even a very special guest in red, on Saturday night in Eugowra.
It was the community's Christmas party, hosted by Cabonne Council with the support of numerous Eugowra organisations, and with NSW Government funding.
All Eugowra residents were invited to come to the Showground for the afternoon, to enjoy live music, drinks and snacks.
Kids could have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs Claus, play on the jumping castles, the water slides, or even ride the bucking bull.
Then there was dinner for all and fun into the evening.
The showground, the hub of disaster response since an intense flash flood swept through the town on November 14, was abuzz with families and community members catching up.
Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty thanked everyone for coming and extended best wishes for Christmas.
