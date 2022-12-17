Forbes Advocate

Plan B campaign launches for holiday season with win a swag competition

By Newsroom
Updated December 17 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:51pm
Chelsea Philips from Parkes Services Club with the Plan B Win a Swag entry box at their premises. Picture supplied

It's the season of celebration and end-of-year gatherings with work mates, family and friends, so if you're choosing to have a few drinks, it also means, planning how to get home safely.

