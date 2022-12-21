Forbes Advocate

Drive safely: 11 days of double demerits for Christmas holidays

December 21 2022 - 9:53pm
Police will be out in force on our roads this Christmas holiday season. Picture supplied.

Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days over the Christmas and New Year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.

