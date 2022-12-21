Drive safely: 11 days of double demerits for Christmas holidays

Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days over the Christmas and New Year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.
Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that double demerit points would run from Friday December 23 to Monday January 2, 2023 inclusive for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.
Ms Suitor said double demerit points have proven to be an effective road safety initiative to make holiday travel safer for everyone on New South Wales' roads.
"Since double demerit points were introduced in 1997 there have been significant reductions in fatal crashes over the holiday periods, including Christmas/New Year, Easter and long weekends," she said.
"The scheme is designed to encourage safe and responsible driving. Working in conjunction with financial penalties, double demerit points provide a strong incentive to drive within the law."
Traffic on roads to popular holiday destinations can increase by up to 50 per cent during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
"I urge all drivers to be patient on the roads and take care," Ms Suitor said.
"Be aware of the early warning signs of driver fatigue, stick to the speed limit and drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt and ensure your passengers are all restrained, reduce distractions in the car and avoid mixing alcohol/drugs with driving.
"We want everyone to have a happy and safe Christmas with their families - please obey the road rules and drive safely."
