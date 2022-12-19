Matters of State: Donato on 2022 and why he left Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

This year has been yet another challenging year for many across the state. Flooding has at minimum been a huge cost to government, business and people in general - adding to the already soaring inflation. At worst, we witnessed the loss of life as a result of flooding, and people's lives and livelihoods have been catastrophically impacted. Some flood victims have lost their homes and life's irreplaceable possessions, and there are those who were ditched by money-hungry insurers who unconscionably left victims without financial protections.