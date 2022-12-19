Forbes Advocate

Business comes on board to support local school after floods disrupt fundraiser

December 20 2022 - 9:41am
Elders Real Estate's Stacey Meyers presents the donation to Forbes Public School's Meg Staples. Image supplied.

Forbes Public School has had a boost after it was the recipient of an Elders Real Estate fundraising initiative.

