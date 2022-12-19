Business comes on board to support local school after floods disrupt fundraiser

Forbes Public School has had a boost after it was the recipient of an Elders Real Estate fundraising initiative.
Elders Real Estate Forbes has donated $5401.06 to Forbes Public School's Learning Centre.
Forbes Public School's principal Meg Staples said they were really thankful to be the recipients of the fundraising initiative from Elders, with the funds going to support the school's special education unit.
Ms Staples said she would also like to wish the community a happy and safe Christmas and they look forward to a happy and wonderful 2023.
Elders Real Estate's Stacey Meyers said they began their pedal car fundraiser mid year and it was a $2 donation.
Ms Meyers said they felt they couldn't raise the money they wanted to due to the impacts of the floods and COVID-19.
However, Brisull Industries made a $5000 donation to support the fundraiser, which Ms Meyers said was really generous of them.
The pedal car, donated by Roylance's Tractor Replacements was won by Wendy Mylechrane.
Ms Meyers said it's important to the local Elders team to support our community and they'll plan a new fundraiser in the new year.
For more information or to donate towards the next fundraiser, contact Elders Real Estate.
