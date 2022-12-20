100 and still active: Len Burton spends his days in the garden and shed

Reflecting on the past century, Forbes' own Leonard Burton said his life has been good and that you shouldn't let the fear of getting hurt stop you from living.
While he admits, he didn't live dangerously, Len said you would never do anything if you thought you were going to get hurt.
"If you knew you were going to get hurt, you wouldn't do it," he said.
"If you're going to do something, do it now because you never know what's around the corner."
Len was born on November 14, 1922, and has spent the majority of his life living in Forbes.
While he celebrates his 100th birthday, Len said he still feels like he is in his 70s, albeit a little bit slower.
While he doesn't know what's ahead of him, Len expects to go for a fair while yet and he puts this down to always being on the move.
"I could never sit down inside. I just hate sitting down inside, it's not me," he said.
Len still spends a lot of his days tinkering in his tool shed, and if he can't get in there, he does something around the house.
"I always like something to do.
"I always have something, so I do something in my shed," he said.
When he's done working for the day, Len said he is thinking about what he can do the next day.
"I plan day every day that I can do something," he told The Advocate.
"It won't be much. It might only be a little thing. I might only saw a little bit of timber or something like that.
"But I know I can do it, and I do it," Len said.
Though when he feels a little off colour, Len said he might just poke around the garden or enjoy the day.
Len worked for 34 years in telecoms doing line work along with several other technicians and owned several show and jumping horses.
While he has had some accidents while working and riding horse, Len said he has been pretty lucky avoiding injuries, with only had one broken bone from his time working.
Looking forward, Len said he saw on the television a story about a fellow who was 106, and he joked that he can beat that.
