Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

100 and still active: Len Burton spends his days in the garden and shed

BM
By Brendan McCool
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 and still active: Len Burton spends his days in the garden and shed

Reflecting on the past century, Forbes' own Leonard Burton said his life has been good and that you shouldn't let the fear of getting hurt stop you from living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.