With 10,500 tonnes of asphalt and more to do, Newell Highway reopens after 49 days

The Newell Highway has reopened between Forbes and West Wyalong after flood waters and extensive damage forced a 49-day closure.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it was a credit to the Transport for NSW crews who worked around the clock to have the highway open before Christmas.
"The Newell Highway is a key regional route for residents, tourists and especially freight operators and we appreciate just how difficult this extended closure has been for many people," Mr Farraway said.
"An enormous effort has gone into pothole patching and rebuilding entire sections of road to allow two lanes to reopen today for holiday traffic under a reduced speed of between 40 km/h and 60 km/h along about a 30 kilometre section of road.
"Work will continue on the road and traffic control will also be in place at various locations.
"This is a short-term solution to open the road before Christmas. Extensive work will be required on this section of the corridor for a number of months, with crews also continuing work right up to Christmas.
"And of course, the most important message for all motorists is to drive to the conditions and allow extra travel time - at least 20 minutes - between Forbes and West Wyalong.
"Special thanks also to all of our council partners who have maintained the detour routes during the closure, particularly thanks to Forbes, Weddin and Bland councils for their support on the state network."
Transport for NSW Alistair Lunn said reopening the Newell Highway had cut the detours by about 45 minutes but work to repair the road surface would continue right up to Christmas.
"Down at Marsden in particular the water impacted that road from the middle of September so it's been three months under water," he said.
Forbes' Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance described the reopening as a Christmas gift for Forbes, with the closure of the highway "shutting down our economy for month after month".
"Places like caravan parks, motels, hotels, they just drop off. It's quite dramatic the drop off, that will start coming back as of today," he said on Monday.
More than 10,500 tonnes of asphalt has been required to complete work between Forbes and West Wyalong so far.
It is estimated some 10,000 kilometres of road network has been impacted by the flooding crisis.
Additional resources in the form of 200 workers and machinery including tippers, trucks, water carts, excavators and line marking trucks were brought in to the central west to bolster the repair and rebuilding work.
For the latest road updates including closures visit www.livetraffic.com.au
