With 10,500 tonnes of asphalt and more to do, Newell Highway reopens after 49 days

Updated December 19 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 1:16pm
Transport for NSW's Peter Stitt and Director West Alistair Lunn, Minister Sam Farraway, Forbes Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance, Bland Shire Council Director Technical Services Ray Graham and Forbes Shire Council General Manager Steve Loane on the highway on Monday, December 19.

The Newell Highway has reopened between Forbes and West Wyalong after flood waters and extensive damage forced a 49-day closure.

