Williams and Kearney claim bowls honours

Updated December 21 2022 - 10:36am, first published 1:19pm
Troy Clarke bowling in support of Eugowra at Forbes Sports and Recreation Club. Picture supplied.

CHAMPS IN MAJOR FOURS

They were rated amongst the best chance of taking the Major Pairs bowls title at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or 'Bowlie' as it is more commonly known) and they did not disappoint.

