Williams and Kearney claim bowls honours

They were rated amongst the best chance of taking the Major Pairs bowls title at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or 'Bowlie' as it is more commonly known) and they did not disappoint.
Played over the scheduled 21 ends Bruce Williams and Glenn Kearney took the honours 23-21 over Brian 'Spro' Asimus and Greg Gunn where little separated the two much to the delight of those in attendance.
Bruce and Glenn led 5-4 after six then extended that to 11-4 after nine. A change came over the game with 'Spro' and Greg claiming seven on end 12 to lead 14-11 before scores were locked 15-all after 15, 16-all after 17.
A three on end 19 had 'Spro' and Greg in front 19-17 before the champs replied with a six on end 20 for 23-19. Two on the last wasn't enough for 'Spro' and Greg to claim victory. Congratulations to Bruce and Glenn, staunch supporters of Forbes bowls for a long time.
In Major Singles youth prevailed with Mitch Andrews delivering a 25-20 win over his father Scott 'Scooter' last Sunday. Another game worth the price of admission (even though it is free) with little separating the two over 25 ends.
Mitch led 7-3 after seven, tied 9-all after 11, 10-all after 13, 19-all after 21 before the club's greenkeeper tied in the run home only able to pick up one on end 24 to Mitch's final six shots.
Two games in Minor Pairs and two in Minor Singles were also played last week proved interesting for different reasons, close and not so close.
It was tight all the way in singles where Tony Bratton was on target to edge out club manager Jeff Nicholson 25-23 in 26 ends with scores indicating the game as close as you would want.
Jeff led 7-3 after three, then Tony 13-10 after 11, 13-all after the next end. Scores were locked at 18-all after 18 for Jeff to then lead 21-20 after 21 prior to Tony winning the 'run home' 4-2 for victory.
Michael Coles appears to be enjoying his time as a club director displaying winning from on the green where last weekend he won 25-16 in 18 ends over Denny Byrnes. Michael jumped to the lead early and was never headed leading 6-4 after six, 16-4 after 11 cruising home despite losing the last 13 ends 13-9.
The Minor Pairs were slightly different, one fairly close and the other pulled up short due to a one-sided score.
Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking took no coaching in winning 23-19 in 21 ends over Dale Scott and Tony Bratton, but they had to work for victory. 'Hocko' led 11-2 after eight prior to an even battle for the rest of the game to the judge, 16-12 after 14 and 21-13 after 18.
Wayne Burton and Darryl Griffith were 'on fire' last Friday winning 28-5 in only 16 ends over John Gorton and Alf Davies. As John stated, "We played OK, but they better".
Reports are that John and Alf did have chances holding shots until Darryl rolled his final bowl to take the end. Thats part of the game, good bowlers can do that to you. After nine ends it was all but over, 20-1. The rest history.
LOCKER ROOM - President Peter Mackay and his committee, management and staff wish all members and club visitors during 2022 all the best for the festive season despite many challenges thrown up during the past 12 months.
The same goes from all bowlers, good times on the green certainly outweighed the hurdles thrown up and we hope all enjoyed their time on the green and after in the club. All the best, see you in 2023.
Remember, social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw, start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
