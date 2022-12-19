Chilly summers morning at croquet club

We had 31 players for Aussie Croquet, our last game for 2022, on a bit of a chilly summers morning.
Two newer players, Iren Ford and Sue Jolliffe tried there first game of Aussie Croquet, and believe they will be back.
There was four players who managed three games, Neville Spry, Barry White, Jill Rubie and Kevin Rubie.
BIG WINNERS
14-8 Barry White and Jeff Liebich, John Browne and Cheryl Toohey.
14-9 Geoff Coles and Alex Todd.
CLOSE GAMES
Jill Rubie and Alex Todd 14, Bruce Field and John Allegri 13.
Peter West and Bill Scott 14, Jeff Liebjch and Merv Langfield 13.
Jill Rubie and John Job 14, John Allegri and Merv Langfield 12.
Lyn Simmonds and Carolyn Neilsen 14, Bruce Field and Geoff Coles 12.
Barry White and Noel Jolliffe 14, Lyn Simmonds and Sandy Hepburn 12.
Shirley Chamberlin and Noel Jolliffe 14, Bruce Field and Jeff Liebich 11.
Iren Ford and Neville Spry 14, Lorraine Todd and Sandy Hepburn 11.
Robin Pols and Allen Jones 14, Mal Smith and Carolyn Neilsen 11
Jill Rubie and Neville Spry `14 Alex Todd and Merv Langfield 11
Kevin Rubie and Allan Jones 14, Lorraine Spry and Marie Spry 11
John Farah and Sandy Hepburn 14, Iren Ford and May Jones 11
Carolyn Neilsen and Neville Spry 14, Marie Spry and John Farah 11
May Jones 14 Marie Spry and Tony Thomson 10.
John Browne and Kevin Rubie 14, John Farah and Fay Picker 10.
Peter West and Barry White 14, Bill Scott and Sue Jolliffe 10.
Mal Smith 14, Fay Picker and Robin Pols 10.
Elvy Quirk and John Allegri 14, Peter West and Bill Scott 10.
Iren Ford 14. Fay Picker and Allan Jones 10.
Kevin Rubie and Lorraine Todd 14, Carolyn Toohey and Sue Jolliffe 10.
Ones and John Job 14, John Browne 10.
Elvy Quirk and Tony Thomson 14, Mal Smith and Robin Pols 10.
GOLF CROQUET
Runner Up Men - Neville Spry, Women Colleen Liebich.
Winner- Kevin Rubie, Robin Pols.
AUSSIE CROQUET
Runner Up Men - John Browne. Women Cheryle Toohey.
Winner - Neville Spry, Elvy Quirk.
Encouragement awards were also given to players who were mainly newer players and showing keenest and improving at a fast rate.
They are Fay Picker, Carolyn Neilsen, Lyal Strudwick, Allan Jones and Noel Jolliffe.
Well done to all those players that won awards.
That's it for this year. So looking foward to next year, starting on Tuesday, January 10.
