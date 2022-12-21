Golfers rejoice in return to Forbes course

By Short Putt
With sunshine aplenty and Christmas celebrations on the horizon, there is a real buzz around the community. There was also a pleasing buzz on the golf course as golfers were once again able to enjoy their pastime.
Both social and competition play is available, albeit on a composite 9-hole layout across the course at present. But the continued marathon efforts by the Course staff are aiming towards an 18-hole experience early in the New Year.
On Saturday, competition play for both Ladies and Men was run. The men played a Stroke event for the Annual Ham Day, sponsored by Woolworth's Forbes. A field of 34 players parried around the layout, trying hard to concentrate on both their own play as well as remember the route they were meant to follow. But also on their mind was the expected joy in carrying home a ham for the family if they won.
A bit of run on the fairways helped the players, who then found it difficult on the greens where they faced some slow roll. This meant that scoring was topsy-turvy on each hole and not dramatic for the end results.
The Div 1 winner was Scott Kirkman with nett 70, on count back from Reggie Murray. Scott did not start well with a double-bogey on his second hole, but thereafter settled into a good routine. Reggie also struggled at first, but then he too started to show good form.
The Div 2 winner was Frank Hanns, who surprised everyone in his group with a creditable 71 nett. He did not manage any pars, but also did not have any blow-out holes. Runner-up on count back was Brett Slack-Smith. It took Brett some time to get accustomed to the ground and green conditions, but then he showed good form, improving his score the second time around.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett, proving a nice present for: 71 - T Griffiths, S Ridley; 72 - D Earl, B Chandler; 73 - K Sanderson; 74 - B Carpenter, B Clarke, B Tooth. The only visitor was Sam Ridley (The Coast) back to visit the family over the festive season. However, there were a number of members who had not been at golf for quite some time, and who may have felt like visitors themselves.
The NTP's were held on the 18th hole, with a separate marker for 1st-round and 2nd-round. Bruce Chandler took the honours on the 1st-round and Angus Caldwell took them on the 2nd-round. Neither got a '2', with Angus 3-putting from his close proximity shot.
There were five 2's overall, proving that those three greens were good surfaces. The best of these were made by Sam Ridley and Dave Bernardi on the 1st hole. Dave's '2' was remarkable as it was a stand-alone beacon among the many double-bogey or worse holes that filled his card.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin was positioned on the 9th hole, which proved a hard green to hit with the tee shot. Angus Caldwell led the way with a shot to 8 metres, but this was whittled down in two stages until Bruce Carpenter took the 'prize pool' with a shot to 1.75 metres.
Players are asked to repair any pitch marks on the green they see, and fill the divots they encounter down the fairways. This is important so that we can help the Course staff get the course back to good condition. It was disappointing on Saturday to see so many fresh pitch marks on the greens obviously left there by the competition players.
One of the hardest things for the players to do was complete their card correctly. Quite a few players suffered from incorrect arithmetic, and some also forgot to enter their name on the card. While under this composite 9-hole layout handicapping will not be adjusted, but it is still a competition play thus requiring correct completion of cards to assist the organisers and the other players.
By far the hardest challenge for some golfers was navigating their way around the course. Some groups missed holes in sequence and had to skip back to complete their scores, despite signs being placed on the course directing the players to the next holes. Others were inventive in the way they played the par-3's, juggling their equipment to reduce the walking effort required. But they all came off the course smiling.
Playing the same 9-holes twice brought in a subtle mental element to the game. On the second time around, most players tried to equal or better their first round score. For some there was a definite improvement, but for others the natural law of variability took precedence.
Reggie Murray was very pleased with his drive on the 7th in his 2nd round. It was purely hit, had a slight draw to hold it against the breeze and finished with less than 180 metres to the green. His resulting par was one worse than the birdie he scored first time around.
Another beautiful drive observed in the group was hit by Jake LeBrocque on the 12th hole, and again in the 2nd round. This was 'muscled' off the tee and hugged the left side of the fairway. It landed over the mounds and rolled to less than 12 metres short of the green. The chip left a bit to be desired, but the resulting par was better than the first time around.
Frank Hanns felt very fortunate to carry home the ham, and especially after his adventures on the course. On one hole the ball of one of his group glanced off his head. The ball was intended for the green but an errant swing caused it to alter direction towards Frank. Luckily Frank does not have much hair and thus the ball was not impeded in its progress.
Frank also had trouble in the bunker. On his second round he required three shots to extricate himself, but did redeem his honour with a great saving putt. This may be normal for many golfers, but what was a surprise was to see Frankie walking, rather than carting. Maybe he should do it more often if it results in such success.
Here is the News:
As mentioned, the Course staff are aiming to get 18-holes in play as soon as possible. Four of the greens have suffered badly and will require major work. But temporary greens are being prepared to enable these 'holes' to be played in our usual progression around the course.
Under the composite 9-hole layout it is only possible to conduct stroke events, as shot allocation for stableford-type scoring will not be equitable while handicap adjustments are not made. Therefore, the Stableford Medleys shown in the Programme Book and scheduled across the Christmas - New Year period will be replaced by Stroke events.
The Summer Sixes competition is not affected, as the holes in the composite layout provide equal par scores for both Men and Ladies. To enable as near a full comp as possible the schedule for rounds will be continuous and includes the Round 2 covering a two week period over the Christmas - New Year break. With players able to 'play ahead' there should be ample opportunity for teams to submit as many cards as possible.
It is crystal ball time:
The Stableford Medleys scheduled from Sun 26 Dec to Sun 2 Jan will revert to Stroke events.
Other changes to the Programme of events may be required if the 18-hole layout is not yet in play. For example, the Mens Monthly Medal scheduled for Jan 8 may be shifted. Please keep in touch with the Pro Shop to find out what is happening.
And finally, a reminder for all players to fix any pitch marks found on the green, fill their divot holes on the fairway and repair any holes on the tees.
"I like these greens," and why wouldn't he as Parkes veteran golfer John Dwyer set the Forbes course alight last Thursday in the first competition back since the course suffered dramatic effects from the recent floods.
Even as the golfers managed to work their way around a composite course of nine holes (played twice) it wasn't hard to see works still in progress which is hoped that 18 holes will be open for play sooner then later.
Back to last Thursday. Playing 10 shots below his handicap JD matched the lowest score ever in the twin-towns comp with 46 points. This was recorded only recently by fellow club member Kath Kelly playing on her home course of Parkes.
Runner-up was unlucky Forbes member Barry Shine playing in the same group with 44 points, good enough to win on any other day, while his fellow club member Ralph Baker has a bit of work to do on his game picking up the encouragement award.
Host club members took all nearest the pins, 9th Barry Shine (A grade) and Ralph Baker (B), 18th Jeff Haley (A), Steve Edwards (B).
Ball sweep to 33 points. 36 'Magpie' Mick Bond (P), 35 Dave Harwood (P), 34 John Pearce (P), Barry Parker (F), Scott Kirkman (F), Steve Edwards (F), Jeff Haley (F), 33 Nym Dziuba (P), Alf Davies (F).
It doesn't happen often but Parkes (10 players) won the twin-towns shield away from home with 216 points to Forbes' (19 players) 213.
This week vets will head to Parkes to play in the Mike Dunne Memorial. Mike, treasurer of the Parkes vets was extremely popular within the twin-towns ranks and all members are invited to play. Noms on Thursday from 9.30am for a progressive start.
Merry Xmas and Happy New Year to all our readers. Let's hope for a better 2023 for the Forbes golf course.
By Smooth Swinger
The first round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition has started, again, after the disruption by the flood activity. This re-start has necessitated a re-vamp of the competition format to ensure a full season of play.
We now have four Groups, each with eight teams in them. This will ensure each team in the Group plays each other at least once, and also allows for flexibility in scheduling. The Finals are still a four week span, with the Grand Final scheduled for 26 March.
Once again the Competition is fortunate to have on board a number of local sponsors, with Bernardi's Marketplace and Flannery's Pharmacy as Gold sponsors joined by BWR Accountants and Golf Harvest. This will ensure a similar prize pool to last year.
All players are reminded to refresh themselves with the Rules as there have been some modifications. Take particular note of the 'double-par' opportunity, and what to do at water holes. And to help with the processing of scores and derivation of results, players are reminded to enter their name, Team name and player Id onto their card.
The first week of results utilised the cards returned at the very beginning in October and any new cards returned by Sunday 18 Dec. As expected the scores are quite widespread as players get used to the conditions on the course.
The best Team score was made by LIV (Gp 2) with 104.5, closely followed by Golf Harvest and Forbes Auto (both Gp 1) who each had 105.5. The closest contest was a half-point win by Corn Stars A (Gp 3) over LITT. Murray's Mates (Gp 1) were unfortunate to lose to HDSI by 1.5 points.
The Best member nett score was made by Troy Howe (LIV) with 30.5, ahead of Clint Hurford (Golf Harvest) on 31. The Best non-member nett score was made by Darren Riches (Mid Pro) with 30 nett, ahead of Karl Biles (Forbes Auto) on 33. No doubt there will be some handicap changes there.
Any balls won can be collected from the Pro Shop, so drop in and see if you made it onto the list.
The Sixes mayhem has started, so get out there, keep swinging and make sure you have fun.
