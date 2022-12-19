Forbes Advocate

Rural Aid brings Christmas hay for Forbes' flood-hit farmers

December 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Aid has delivered more than 700 bales of hay to Central West farmers who lost stored hay and pastures to flood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.