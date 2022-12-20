Clean the pool and grab ice for the Esky, it looks like Christmas Day could be the warmest day so far this Summer.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a top of 33 degrees - there's a chance we'll find that pretty toasty here in Forbes as the mercury has only hit 30 three days so far this month.
A prediction of rain for Thursday has been downgraded to a 25 per cent chance of 7mm, and the temperatures are forecast to climb steadily towards the weekend.
The Bureau is predicting 33 degrees Sunday, December 25, and Monday, December 26.
Weatherzone predictions are even warmer, with the forecast of 34 Christmas Day and 36 degrees Boxing Day.
