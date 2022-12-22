The mixed-use development to be constructed on the corner of Saleyards Road and the current Newell Highway/Forbes road, the former drive-in site, will bring a new 24/7 state-of-the-art Parkes Fitness4All gym and health club spanning 3000 square metres, complete with an indoor 25m six lane swimming pool, office space for doctors and specialists, cafe and kitchen, steam room and sauna, playground and kids creche area, splashpark, basketball half court and beach volleyball court.

