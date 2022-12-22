An exciting, new $28 million recreational and retail development has been planned for Parkes and once approved, developers aim to have it open and operating by early 2024.
The stir is not only around what it's offering the town but of its future potential too.
The mixed-use development to be constructed on the corner of Saleyards Road and the current Newell Highway/Forbes road, the former drive-in site, will bring a new 24/7 state-of-the-art Parkes Fitness4All gym and health club spanning 3000 square metres, complete with an indoor 25m six lane swimming pool, office space for doctors and specialists, cafe and kitchen, steam room and sauna, playground and kids creche area, splashpark, basketball half court and beach volleyball court.
Acting as a hub, it will accommodate a variety of health professionals from personal trainers and swim instructors to physios and general practitioners.
Retail giant Spotlight has already secured the first retail building (2500 square metres) at the site's entrance, with six smaller premises open for and seeking tenancies.
The developers, Parkes local Shane Mann and SPG Developments Pty Ltd, are in discussions with a potential tenant to occupy the tenancy 10 building in the top right corner of the site.
Space has also been reserved for a future takeaway or dining premises, in tenancy 9 at the front right of the site plans.
The development occupies a total area of about 4.74 hectares. During construction over a rough 12 month period, it's expected to create 180 direct full time jobs and 185 additional full time, indirect jobs. And once fully operational, about 200 full time retail and indirect jobs.
A representative from SPG Developments said they plan to begin construction in the second quarter of 2023 and be complete in less than 12 months.
But the plans don't end there - SPG said if there's enough demand, facilities like a bowling alley or a childcare centre could become a reality and be constructed at the site.
Shane said the goal is to cater for the needs and desires of not just Parkes people but those in neighbouring towns as well.
That's why filling out the survey attached to the QR code, found in the gallery below and on the back of the Parkes Fitness4All flyers distributed to almost every home in town is vital, he said.
The survey will help them grasp what people want, potential employment opportunities and who would likely utilise the buildings on the site.
"It will give SPG the confidence to build something like a bowling alley," Shane said.
"If we get 1200 people say they'll use a bowling alley on a weekly basis, SPG will likely build one."
Shane, who is the owner of Parkes Fitness4All, said they are already in talks with specialists interested in hiring office spaces in the health club.
"Made possible by Fitness4All's loyal members and their continued support over five years, our goal with this project is to create a locally owned and operated centre for physical and mental health wellbeing that welcomes beginner to advanced levels of fitness, families and rehabilitation patients," Shane said.
"We'll have the largest gym space in town, with weights and strength training areas, and aerobic and cross-fit rooms for group classes."
Plus the facility will provide a meals and supplements store.
The site was acquired as part of the Masters transaction where SPG purchased 19 development sites from Woolworths that were originally intended to be developed to accommodate the Masters Home Improvement business.
"SPG is proposing to develop the site to create a large format retail centre and to accommodate the Spotlight brand as an anchor tenant, attract other tenants and create a lifestyle precinct in conjunction with the Fitness4All business providing new facilities in the community, including an indoor pool and recreation facility," the SPG spokesperson said.
The development proposal was submitted to Parkes Shire Council and put on public exhibition in November, awaiting full approval.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.