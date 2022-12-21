Shop local, scan the code: big prize draw is Christmas Eve

Shopping local? Make sure you scan the QR code and get your entries in for a chance to share in $20,000 in Why Leave Town cards.
Forbes has been busy in the last few weeks as the town opened up .
Forbes Business Chamber president Aaron Acheson said there had been 3051 spends totalling $433,415.39 by Thursday, December 15.
"Each of the people receive the correct number of entries in the draw so everyone has a chance at becoming a winner," he said.
"There is one more $500 draw at 5pm this Thursday followed by 10 X $500, 1 x $1500, 2 x $2500 and 1 x $5000 which will be drawn on the 24 December, which will conclude this year's Christmas Promotion."
Participating businesses are: Acheson's Mite 10, Allure On Main, Blue Sky Outdoors, Betta Home Living, Blush Organics, Bown's Sports Power, Bron's Hair Design, ChapterTwo, Forbes Automotive Services, Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Small Engines, HelloWorld, Hozpots Garden Centre, Isabel's Place, Jessica's Beauty, Life Pharmacy, Little Extra's Lifestyle, Loomzys FishNFix, Made Of Fridays, McMillian Industries, News On Rankin, Phillip Wells Optometrist, Robbs Jewellers, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One and Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie.
Major sponsors who are also participants are: Forbes Shire Council and Forbes Business Chamber.
Gold Sponsor is Bernardis, Silver Sponsors are Terry Bros Carpet Court and the Forbes Phoenix. Bronze Sponsors are Flannery's Pharmacy, Gunn's Menswear and Embroidery, MD Steel, Steele Technology, Walkers Ag N Vet and WA Knights.
"Thank you everyone is Forbes for shopping local and supporting the small businesses that strive each and every day," Mr Acheson said.
"Look for the colourful Christmas tree outside these businesses so you can enter after you've made a purchase.
"I'd like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas."
