Forbes Advocate

Shop local, scan the code: big prize draw is Christmas Eve

Updated December 22 2022 - 10:47am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shop local, scan the code: big prize draw is Christmas Eve

Shopping local? Make sure you scan the QR code and get your entries in for a chance to share in $20,000 in Why Leave Town cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.