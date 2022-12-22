Forbes Advocate

Grants released for flood impacted residents in Canowindra and Eugowra

Updated December 22 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 5:35pm
A 'welcome relief' as Back Home grants become available to Eugowra, Canowindra

Christmas has come early for flood impacted Cabonne residents, as the Prime Minister Thursday confirmed with the Mayor of Cabonne Council, Kevin Beatty, the release of the "Back Home" Grants.

