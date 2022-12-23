$182m housing, Back Home package for flood-hit residents of Eugowra, Forbes

Grants of up to $20,000 to help people get home, rental support and more caravans and modular housing are part of a $182.2million package announced to help those devastated by recent floods.
Forbes and Eugowra - along with other Cabonne communities - are to benefit from the funding.
The $182.2 million package funded by the NSW and Federal governments will provide:
The Back Home grants help accelerate the rebuilding process, New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said.
"We will be fast tracking the availability of these grants, with applications opening today through Service NSW," she said.
"The additional support being provided through this $182.2 million package will ensure our communities in the Central West, west and south can recover as quickly as possible from the compounding flooding they've experienced this year."
It's been more than five weeks since what's described as an inland tsunami struck Eugowra on November 14, claiming two lives and wiping out homes and businesses in the community.
Hundreds of homes and businesses in Forbes were inundated by the biggest floods since 1952 when the Lachlan River peaked just days later.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, has been calling for this funding.
In the mean time, Eugowra's own volunteer-driven organisation has raised more than $500,000 through GIVIT to help locals purchase essential items to get back home.
Acting Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Catherine King, acknowledged insecure housing could be incredibly stressful for families and particularly at this time of year.
"For many in the Central West this will be a tough Christmas as they recover from the damage and devastation of the floods," she said.
"We will stand alongside communities for the long haul. This package will deliver more security for families and a roof over peoples' heads through the recovery process.
"Together with the New South Wales Government, we will continue to look for ways to assist in the clean-up and recovery efforts."
This package will be targeted to the 17 most highly impacted local government areas (LGAs) of Bathurst, Cabonne, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Cowra, Dubbo, Forbes, Gunnedah, Lachlan, Liverpool Plains, Moree Plains, Murray River, Narrabri, Parkes, Snowy Valleys, Upper Lachlan, Wagga Wagga and Walgett.
As part of the package, $39.3 million has also been committed for the clean-up of damaged properties in LGAs that were disaster declared in the August and September events.
Applications for Back Home grants and rental support payments open as of Thursday, December 23. For more information about recovery assistance, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/floods.
Information on disaster assistance is also available on the Commonwealth Government's Disaster Assist website at: www.disasterassist.gov.au
