Forbes Advocate

$182m housing, Back Home package for flood-hit residents of Eugowra, Forbes

Updated December 23 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This aerial image captured just a day after walls of water hit Eugowra reveals the extent of the damage and the rebuilding task. Picture by Farmpix Photography

Grants of up to $20,000 to help people get home, rental support and more caravans and modular housing are part of a $182.2million package announced to help those devastated by recent floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.