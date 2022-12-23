You only have to talk to Jake Haddrill for a few minutes to realise Condobolin will be a completely different team next year under the newly appointed captain-coach.
The hard-working front-rower has three premierships to his name, and he's serious about rugby league.
Haddrill is the only captain to have won a Woodbridge Cup for Condobolin, with the Rams lifting the trophy in 2016.
In 2017 he had a crack at coaching with his mate Adam Richards, but it didn't work out.
The following year, the tough middle man made the difficult choice to leave his home town and play Group 11 with Forbes Magpies.
He was motivated by a challenge.
"I wanted a bit more out of my football personally," he said.
Interestingly, he almost went back to the Rams this year but the return of Jake Grace reeled him back in, as it did with a number of Magpies. It was one of the best decisions he made, winning his second premiership with the Magpies, a club that'll forever be special to him. "I would've loved to go back-to-back there with the boys," he said.
"They're like my second home.
"I got two premierships out of it, set a few goals that I wanted to achieve over there and I achieved them and did what I set out to do."
But now, he's back home in Condobolin.
And he's returning as a completely different coach to the one in 2017.
"I miss pulling on a Condo jersey and playing for my home town, I'm looking forward to coming home," he said.
"I had a crack in '17 but I was a bit fresh and didn't know what to expect. It was hard but I'm a bit older now and been around a lot more coaching and experienced players, I'm looking forward to taking that role on again. It'll be a challenge I've got no doubt about it but I'm looking forward to it.
"Everything I leant over there (at Forbes) off Gracey, Mitch Andrews and Camo (coach Cameron Greenhalgh) will help me.
"I learnt a lot of things after leaving here but it's time to come back now and pass on what I've learnt to a few younger boys."
Last season Condobolin bowed out in week one of the finals.
They showed glimpses of what's possible, almost knocking off eventual premiers Manildra in round eight.
But the inconsistency showed, with a forfeit to Canowindra in round 11.
However, a new committee will deliver some much-needed structure to the Rams with last year's captain-coach Mitch Dinsey taking on the presidents role.
Haddrill isn't expecting miracles in his first season, but he knows they'll be a team to watch out for.
"I'm not saying we'll be world beaters first year round but definitely think we'll be in a competitive state of mind," he said.
"I think we'll surprise a few teams, no doubt about it."
And while Haddrill stressed he won't be trying to poach any Magpies, he wants his Rams to learn from the big brothers in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"I said to a few guys over that for few training runs I might bring a few boys over just to see what it is like," he said.
"It'd be good to see the sort of competitive state of mind that exists over there - while training's on it's serious and go, go, go, it's not just going there to play touch footy. It's a lot more professional and I'm going to try and bring that professionalism back home."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
