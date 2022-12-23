Forbes Advocate

Policing services resume 'as normal' in Eugowra following flood

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 23 2022 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Superintendent and Relieving Commander at Central West Police, Gerard Lawson, was pleased to see that regular policing services would resume in a temporary building out the back of the permanent Eugowra police station.

In what has been billed as a "good news story", normal policing services in Eugowra have recommenced this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.