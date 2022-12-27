Forbes Advocate

Kenny and Sue McGrath have been volunteering at Parkes Elvis Festival for 30 years, now their kids are too

Christine Little
Updated December 27 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 1:06pm
Volunteering at the Parkes Elvis Festival has become such a big part of Kenny and Sue McGrath's lives that it's been passed down a generation to their eight children who have all helped out in some way over the years. Picture by Christine Little

If there's one thing that's for certain, it's the hundred-plus volunteers are the ones who make the Parkes Elvis Festival possible each year.

