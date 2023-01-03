Forbes Advocate

Tradies In Sight visit Eugowra and Cudal to help residents with their mental health

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 4 2023 - 9:00am
The Tradies In Sight team worked together to help residents of Cudal and Eugowra after the floods. Pictures supplied

Dubbo's Tradies In Sight (TIS) visited Eugowra and Cudal to be a shoulder to rely on for residents who are undergoing a tough time after the devastating flooding earlier this year.

