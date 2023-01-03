We've delved into our archives to republish this story that ran in the Parkes Champion Post in January 2017, the year the Miss Priscilla competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival had been running for 10 years.
This year marks the 16th year of the competition and the 30th anniversary of the festival.
"I wasn't really aware of what I was getting myself into, but it turned out to be one of the most memorable events of my life," Lucinda Coble (nee Glenn) said.
Lucinda was the Parkes Elvis Festival's very first Miss Priscilla, crowned what was to become one of the most iconic titles of the festival at the first Miss Priscilla Competition in 2007.
And at the time of her interview, she had attended every Elvis Festival since, dressing to the occasion especially for the parade on the Saturday morning, because of her experience.
Lucinda, who was 42 in 2017, now 47, was born and raised in Parkes and was living in Newcastle. She's also a former Parkes East Public School and Parkes High School student.
"It's hard to believe that it was 10 years ago that I won Miss Priscilla 2007," Lucinda said in 2017.
"When I was asked to enter by my hairstylist Jacinta Rawson, I didn't even know what it was about.
"Then she came over with all these outfits and I thought oh my goodness," she laughed.
"I decided to let go of any inhibitions I had and to just have fun with it.
"That's basically what I did."
But the last thing Lucinda expected was to win.
It took almost two hours to do her hair, which at times was a little unpleasant.
"I saw how high my hair was and I said I think we've taken it too far," Lucinda laughed.
"But I learnt the more ridiculous [your hair was] the better as far as height went."
The entire weekend and the experience is one Lucinda will never forget and one she highly recommends.
And her highlight?
"Definitely leading the parade with Bob Steel in his MG, it was like the Queen," she said.
"It was an absolutely fabulous night and the whole weekend was amazing.
"There were so many people around and everyone was so happy to be there...and everyone wanting photos with you.
"And here I thought I'd have a quiet weekend at home after the dinner."
But Lucinda said it all was thanks to Jacinta, her hairstylist, who was from Top Hair Design at the time.
"She organised everything, she did all of the work the hair, the outfit - I was just the model," she said.
"If you want to enter, contact a hair dresser and ask them if they'll help you enter and be open to having some fun."
The Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner will take place on Thursday, January 5 at the Parkes Services Club at 6.30pm.
The title of Miss Priscilla sees women from all walks of life spend the day getting their hair and make-up done, and dressed up to resemble Elvis' one-time love, Priscilla Presley.
There are two other competition categories in this year's festival's Blue Hawaii theme: Miss Blue Hawaii - will have the best interpretation of Blue Hawaii, inspired by the 1961 classic movie with the hairstyle, make-up, and dress in theme. And there's a competition for best dressed audience members in the Blue Hawaii theme on the night.
"I had brown hair then but I have black hair now so you could say it has rubbed off on me," Lucinda said.
This January is the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival and we're celebrating the milestone by bringing our readers a special series of stories that show just how far the festival has come and the people who've made it what it is today.
The series:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.