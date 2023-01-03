The "terrible" condition of roads in Orange and the Central West has triggered calls for an unprecedented billion-dollar joint intervention.
Pleas for the Federal Government to match a new half-a-billion-dollar NSW state funding package emerged at the joint press conference with Premier Dom Perrottet and regional community leaders in Molong on Tuesday.
"That's what we need. Unless we can get this matched by the feds, I think we're only going to get half the job done," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
"[Prime Minister Anthony Albanese] if you see this please give us and match dollar-for-dollar because that's what we need."
Road maintenance primarily falls under the remit of local councils, but all three levels of government have historically contributed to funding.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to the Prime Minister's Office for comment. This story will be updated with its response.
Huge rainfall and flooding in the second-half of 2022 caused extensive damage to roads across the entire state. About 1340 millilitres fell between January and December, making it the sixth-wettest year on record.
On Tuesday the NSW Government announced a $500 million local government fund to repair roads. More than half the allocation will be directed to regional areas.
It's unclear when work will begin. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said "red tape" had been cut to speed up applications, but acknowledged worker shortages could pose a challenge.
"Whether you're in Mosman or Molong, everyone knows the roads are in a terrible condition," Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
"This investment today will fix them as quickly as possible. The money's there, the job now needs to be done."
The press conference in Molong was attended by Orange Deputy Mayor Gerald Power, Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty, Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam, Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor, Lithgow Mayor Maree Statham Forbes Mayor Phylis Miller, Blayney Mayor Scott Ferguson, and Parkes Mayor Ken Keith.
Orange Councillor Tony Mileto - who will run for the National Party at this year's NSW election - was also present.
Just hours before the announcement the NSW Labour Party hit out at Perrottet's government for failing to act on its promise to reclaim ownership and responsibility for 15,000km of road.
"This is breathtaking hypocrisy ... I don't know if they've got their head in the sand, or they're completely clueless," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
"What we've seen in the past six months is flooding across the state - we've actually said this is our priority ... that has been our focus and our primary activity.
"When I talk about breathtaking hypocrisy, it was the labour government that handed these roads back to council overnight.
"This cost councils millions of dollars in maintenance ... what we are fixing is a wrong that has been done by the previous labour government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.